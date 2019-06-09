Flood destroys 16 vehicles, sacks residents in Delta

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Heavy rainfall which resulted in devastating flood in Asaba, Delta state has destroyed 16 vehicles and sacked residents.

Places worse hit by the rainfall which occurred on Saturday evening, include Okwe, Oduke, Osadenis, Umuagu and Abraka community and parts of Anwai Road in Asaba where the flood wreaked destruction and sacked residents.

Some of the affected victims, who spoke with journalists, said that the rain, which has destroyed all their properties, has rendered them homeless.

A victim, Josiah Ndubuisi said that “we have no home again; the rainfall which resulted in heavy flood destroyed over 16 vehicles parked outside in Okwe and Oduke Quarters, our properties were swept into the flood.

“We are appealing to the state government and public spirited bodies to come to our aid and provide us temporary houses for us to be living before we can get back ourselves.”