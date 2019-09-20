Mr Arinze Awogu, the Transition Committee Chairman of Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra, has commended Gov. Willie Obiano for taking practical measures, including the dredging of the Sakamori area of Onitsha, to check flooding.



Awogu made the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Ogbaru on Friday, saying that the massive project would bring great relief to the communities affected by flooding.



News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Anambra government is dredging Sakamori in Onitsha, a confluence point for Idemili River and all flood water from Owerri Road, Okpoko and environs.



The counter-flow of the waters makes it impossible for natural flow into the River Niger.



Awogu said the communities that suffered flooding from the Sakamori water in the council area included Okpoko, Idemili, Okoti, Odorobber (Odekpe), Ohita and Atani.



The council chairman thanked Obiano for his commitment to ensure that the project was successfully completed.



He said, “this appears to be a long term solution to the people’s nightmare and we are grateful to the governor for embarking on the huge project.”



He said that some residents of the area had fled their homes and abandoned their farms because of the flood.



“The widening, deepening and walling of the confluence with about 100 metre dredging into Iyiowa area will pull the flood water in Ohita and Atani along the Anambra-Imo river basin.



“And this will make the people who were sacked from their houses and farmlands to go back.



“The governor has further demonstrated his love and concern about the people of Ogbaru and their needs,” he said.



Awogu called on the people of Ogbaru and residents of the project site, who would be the primary beneficiaries, to protect the project .



He further urged them to imbibe healthy attitudinal culture to their environment, saying that the state government was investing huge resources in the project.



“Part of what led to this is how badly our people manage the environment, so I want to call on them to stop dumping refuse in drains, building on flood plain and engage in environmental- friendly lifestyle,” he said.



The Commissioner for Works in the state, Mr Marcel Ifejiofor, said recently that the dredging of Sakamori and construction of concrete retaining wall would enable water from Sakamori to flow freely into River Niger without being blocked by the force of Idemili River. (NAN)

