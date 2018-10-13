FLOOD: Bayelsa Deputy visits IDP Camp

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, retired Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah, on Friday described the military as a vital element in the management of natural disasters like flooding, erosion and outbreak of diseases in the country.

Retired Rear Admiral John-Jonah, who stated this while on a visit to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs Camp at Igbogene in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state, lauded the Nigerian Air Force for carrying out medical services for over four hundred flood victims in

the state.

He explained the military has the necessary training and equipment that can be mobilized at the shortest possible time to intervene in disaster management, noting that, the state government is grateful for the collaboration.

His words: “On behalf of his Excellency, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Rt. Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson I want to thank the Chief of Air Staff immensely and I want the AOC to pass this message to him.

The scale of assistance that is being rendered is unexpected. This is a completely filled hospital with all the skills that are required to carry out any medical feat.