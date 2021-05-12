Fleeing inmate, two others killed after failed attempt to kidnap man in Delta

Joy Joseph, Lagos

A kidnap kingpin simply identified as Collins, who allegedly escaped from the Benin Correctional Facility during the Endsars unrest, and two others have been beaten to death for allegedly attempting to kidnap a man at Oghara junction in Delta state.

The three alleged kidnappers were caught by residents at Oghara community after the failed kidnap, but were beaten to pulp before policemen from the Oghara Police Division came to their rescue.

According to the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edafe Bright, operatives took the suspects to the hospital where they were later confirmed dead.

He added that operatives also recovered a locally made pistol with three live cartridges from the deceased persons.

He said: “On May 10, at about 10:30 a.m, information was received that mob were attacking three kidnapping suspects who attempted to kidnap a victim whose identity was not disclosed at Oghara Junction. Consequently, The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Oghara division mobilized patrol teams and vigilante teams to the scene.

“The three suspects includes one Onome Efetobore, a notorious criminal that had been in a police wanted list, Collins (surname unknown) also a known notorious kidnapper and armed robber who escaped from Benin correctional facility during end SARS protest and one Glory Reuben, also a notorious criminal.

“They were seriously beaten, rushed to the hospital by the police where they were later confirmed dead at General Hospital Oghara. Exhibits recovered include a locally made pistol and three live cartridges.”

Bright further stated that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Ari Muhammed Ali has called on all in Delta to stay away from jungle justice, and work with the police.

Similarly, a 27-year-old man, Jeffrey Emekume has been rescued from his abductor by operatives of the Sapele Police Divuson.

Emekume, who was driving in his Lexu Jeep along Eku Abraka road, was accosted by the kidnap gang, but following the prompt response of the police who were alerted of the invent by other road users, the victim was rescued.

Speaking on the incident, the PPRO said: “On May 8, at about 8p.m, information got to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sapele Division, Harrison Nwabuisi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), that one Jeffrey Emekume, 27, was kidnapped along Eku Abraka road Eku with his Lexus Jeep sky blue with Reg. No. RSH 716 AX taken away.

“Operatives learnt he was making a U-turn head to Sapele road when he was abducted. The DPO Sapele swiftly mobilized and led Crack Teams into the bush, The hoodlum who could not withstand the relentless effort of the police abandon the victim and fled.

“The kidnapped victim was rescued and the Lexus Jeep was recovered. Effort is ongoing to track and arrest the fleeing suspects.”