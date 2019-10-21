Singer, Chinedu Okoli aka Flavour, and former beauty queen, Sandra Okagbue, are in a celebratory mood today October 20th as their first child, Gabrielle, turns 5 years old.

Flavour and Sandra took to their respective Instagram pages to celebrate Gabrielle.

Sharing a beautiful photo of his daughter, Flavour wrote;

Happy birthday Ada Ijele

I love u so much my Angel

On her part, Sandra wrote

first fruit of the womb, my first born.

You couldn’t have come into my life at a more perfect time.you brought blinding light into my life. I remember your first birthday like it was just yesterday. Today you turn 5. How time flies.

There is no greater joy for a mother than to watch her child grow and blossom into a star.

Today, i say this prayer for you, from a mother to a child…

The world will know your name.

You will grow in grace, mercy and favour of the most high God.

You shall always be the head and not the tail.

You shall always be a giver and not a receiver.

You shall be the envy of your peers.

Your heart-melting smile will never fade.

Sorrow and pain shall never find you.

Lack and want shall be very far from you.

Good health and strength shall always be your portion.

Love will surround and overwhelm you.

Where others go and doors are shut, you shall go and doors shall open for you.

Where others are told “we don’t need you” you shall go and they will ask “where have you been?”

Lastly, your children will make you proud and happy just as you make me every second of the day.

Happy birthday Munachi nwam. I love you and will always do.#Adaijele.