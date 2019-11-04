Walter Mercado was known across Latin America and the US for his melodramatic predictions and colourful appearance, which frequently included capes and huge gemstone rings.

He is a flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologer whose TV horoscope readings charmed an audience of millions for decades.

While he never publically stated his sexuality, he was a gay icon to many for refusing to embrace traditional gender norms.

Comedian Gabe Gonzalez described the sequinned showman as “weird and beautiful and eccentric and dressed in extravagant capes I’d try to imitate using my grandmother’s sheets,” adding, “he defied everything I’d been taught about how I “should” act as a Puerto Rican man”.

“He never identified as queer, but it felt like he refused to be constrained by gender norms and antiquated ideas of masculinity.”

Mercado was one of Latin entertainment’s best-loved faces, but stumbled into his career by pure chance. He was reportedly aged 87 or 88 when he died on Saturday, but when asked about it once, replied simply: “Soy ageless…” [I’m ageless…”]