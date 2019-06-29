Mutiat Alli – Lagos

Stylenest International, the largest human hair extension marketing company in Nigeria in furtherance of its effort at promoting beauty in Nigeria and African continent has announced plans of offering special gift cards and other mouth-watering prizes to over 5,000 customers nationwide.

Announcing the offer, the Chief Executive Officer, Stylenest International, Chinwe Okwu said Stylenesthair customers in eight major cities across the country namely; Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri, Enugu, Owerri, Asaba and Benin will benefit from the sale promotion campaign.

“Our planned sales promotion in these major cities across the country affords women in these locations access to quality hair extensions and haircare products at affordable prices” she remarked.

The Stylenest hair boss explained that to be eligible for the offer, retail and individual customers would make a purchase of hair extension or haircare products worth N50,000 and above to get these gift cards and customers who bring two friends or relatives to make purchase worth N30,000 each also stand a chance of winning mouth-watering prizes.

Okwu, further pointed out that wholesales customers who make purchase of goods worth N1,000,000.00 and above will have 10% discount on all items selected. “For Stylenesthair customers and distributors it’s a win-win situation as they are not only purchasing quality hair extensions but also getting these products at a discounted rate.

Stylenest International which commenced the marketing and distribution of quality hair extensions and haircare products in 2011 currently has 3 branches in Nigeria and has plans to open more outlets in other parts of country.

The sales promotions offer commences on 1 July and 31October, 2019