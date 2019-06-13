Five people seriously injured as explosion rocks Port Harcourt mall

No fewer that five persons have been “seriously” injured during an explosion at a shopping mall in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, on Wednesday June 12th.

Nnamdi Omoni, spokesman of Rivers state police command, confirmed the incident saying the cause of the explosion which occurred at the bakery area of the mall is yet to be ascertained.

Fire fighters were said to have arrived the scene not long after some workers put out the fire. The mall is located at Old GRA area of Port Harcourt, which is minutes away from the state government house gate.

Omoni said those injured are currently receiving treatment at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), adding that the police have commenced full investigation into the incident.