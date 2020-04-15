The Gombe State Social Investment, has completed the disbursement of Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) in five out of the 11 Local Government Areas of the state, says an official.

Hajiya Dijatu Bappa, the Special Adviser to Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, on Social Investment, made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Why Lagos Govt plans to feed 100,000 youths daily- Gov Sanwo-Olu



She said initially, only three local governments representing the three senatorial districts in the state, were benefiting from the programme.

Bappa said that the three pioneer LGAs were, Balanga in Gombe South, Yamaltu/Deba in Gombe Central and Nafada in Gombe North senatorial district.

He added that the pioneer LGAs beneficiaries received N20,000 each while the remaining eight, which were recently included, received N10,000 each for March and April.

“We don’t have items for palliatives, what we are doing now is only paying conditional cash transfer.

“We have now covered a total number of five LGAs, remaining six ,” she said.