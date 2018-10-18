Five killed in Ebonyi, Benue clash

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi yesterday expressed dismay over the death of five Ngbo indigenes in Ohaukwu Local government Area of the state, allegedly caused by their Agila neighbours of Benue state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo who visited the scene, said everything has been brought under control and called on the people of the area to remain calm and go about their lawful business.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe made his feelings known when he visited families of the affected persons at Ekwashi and Ukwagba communities.

The Governor expressed dismay over what he called flagrant disregard to agreement by the Agila people.

He observed that Ebonyi people had suffered incessant attacks from their neighbours in recent times and appealed to the federal government to intervene before the people would resort to self defence.

He appealed to the people to remain calm and law abiding, assuring that government would ensure permanent resolution of the crisis.

The chairman of Ohaukwu local government Council Barr Clement Odaah told the Governor that Benue people invaded Ngbo area despite peace agreement signed with Ado local government council few weeks ago.

He condemned the incessant attack and called on Benue state government to call Agila people to order.

The Governor was accompanied by Security Chiefs including CP Musa Kimo and representative of the Cantonment Commander, Major S Milla.