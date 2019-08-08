Five men have been arrested by the Nigeria Customs Service Onne Area Command, for stealing tramadol and other drugs from a sealed 40-foot seized container which they loaded in two vehicles.

Area Controller of the command Aliyu Saidu, revealed that the five suspects are being investigated and have been detained alongside the vehicles. The seized drugs include 14 cartons of Time tablets, five cartons of Really Extra analgesic and two cartons of tramadol.

“It is regrettable to note that while the Nigeria Customs Service is working round the clock to free this country of illicit goods, some recalcitrant and unpatriotic citizens are not relenting in their desperate urge to sabotage our efforts by spreading harmful drugs,” Aliyu said.

The suspects who will be charged to court allegedly tried bribing a Customs officer with N1m for an easy escape with the drugs.