 Five abducted Afaka students recovered, undergoing medical checkup —
Online Courses for Top Executives

Five abducted Afaka students recovered, undergoing medical checkup

5th April 2021
Add Comment
by Our Correspondent

Idibia Gabriel, Kaduna

Five of the kidnapped students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka have been reportedly recovered, the Kaduna state security update of 5th April 2021, has revealed.

A statement by the state internal security and Home Affairs commissioner Mr. Samuel Aruwan stressed that the recovered students are currently undergoing a thorough medical check-up at a military facility.

“The Nigerian military has informed the Kaduna State Government that five of the many kidnapped students of the Afaka, Kaduna were recovered Monday afternoon and are presently in a military facility where they are undergoing a thorough medical check-up”, it stated.

Silence on the remaining 34 students, Aruwan statement however informed that “The Kaduna State Government will provide updates on further operational feedback to be received on this case.

You may also like

About the author

Our Correspondent

View all posts

Leave a Comment