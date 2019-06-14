Fish out killers of my husband, wife tells Delta police

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The wife of Isagban Obi Oscar allegedly murdered by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Delta state has asked the police to fish out the killers.

Mrs Joan Oscar, who spoke to journalists in Asaba on Friday, alleged that Fulani herdsmen murdered her husband two months ago and expressed disbelief that the police were yet to bring to book the killers.

“My husband was murdered two months ago in Onicha Olona Community by suspected Fulani herdsmen after he had dropped me at Ezi, my home town and he was going back home.

“The gunmen attacked my husband after shooting his vehicle’s tyres, the gunmen killed him and abandoned his jeep with registration number BGM 241SZ on the road and we reported the incident to the police at Olona Police Division and nothing has happened,” Mrs Oscar said.

It was gathered that Oscar was a successful businessman in Olona Community before he was allegedly murdered by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

But, sources said that the ugly incident attracted the presence of Olona vigilante men who went after the suspects, but unfortunately, could not apprehend the fleeing gunmen.

Speaking further, Mrs. Oscar however, appealed to the police and other security agencies to fish out the culprits for them to face justice.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Onovuwakpoyeya Onome, who confirmed the incident, said investigation was ongoing as the case was later transferred from Olona Police Division to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.