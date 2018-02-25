FirstBank supports media evolution, sponsors the 2018 Social Media Week

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its sponsorship of the 2018 Social Media Week (SMW), Lagos, scheduled to take place from February 26 through to March 2, 2018 at the Landmark event centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, which is Africa’s largest tech and digital media event would convene business leaders, global thinkers, entrepreneurs, Fintech firms, and media entrepreneurs. The Bank is sponsoring this event for the third time to facilitate the evolution of technology in Africa with focus on having everyone who attends for business or pleasure, powered up the digital way.

The Bank will be hosting a panel session at the event to deliberate on the topic “Financial Inclusion: Banking the Unbanked” on Monday February 26, 2018. The panel which will be moderated by Ugo Dre, CEO, Nairametrics will have the Team Lead, Product Design at FirstBank Digital Lab, Munachimso Duru; CEO, Cowrywise, Razaq Ahmed; and CEO, Fint.ng, Chiwete John-Njokanma as panelists.

FirstBank will be activating its Digital Lounge at the event where participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with the Bank’s digital products and services. The Bank will also host an App Fair all through the event to give SME technology entrepreneurs the opportunity to present their apps at the digital lounge.

There will be exciting games with several prizes to be won such as iPhone X, smart bracelets, power banks, free airtime and cash prizes. Participants will have the opportunity participate in the FirstBank ‘Expressions on cards’ campaign and can pick up their customized cards at the event.

Speaking on the event, Folake Ani-Mumuney, FirstBank’s Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications stated that social media plays the critical role of bridging the gap in diverse areas of human activities, keeping the world connected and abreast of trends and events.

“At FirstBank, we are committed to leveraging the opportunity social media provides to deploy cutting-edge technology, deliver seamless banking services and a delightful customer experience”. She also encouraged participants at the Social Media Week 2018 to make out time to visit FirstBank’s digital lounge for an experiential digital engagement at the event.