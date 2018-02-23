FirstBank to showcase product offerings at Kaduna Trade Fair

In line with its tradition of partnering and supporting initiatives created to promote economic growth in the country, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its participation at the 2018 Kaduna Trade Fair.

The event, which is scheduled to hold from February 23 (today)to March 4, 2018 , is organised by the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA).

The theme of the trade fair is, ‘Promoting Commerce, Industry and Agriculture for International Competitiveness’.

The 2018 Kaduna Trade Fair is organised to complement the efforts of the government towards revamping the economy through diversification to drive investments in agriculture, manufacturing, trade, services and technologies.

FirstBank would be live at the event with its wide range of innovative and lifestyle-fit products and services to meet the business needs of its customers and other participants during the ten-day fair.

Participants at the fair, beyond the Bank’s broad clientele are encouraged to take advantage of the Bank’s industry leading electronic payments channels such as *894# USSD quick banking services, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), mobile internet banking service (Firstmobile), cards products, consumer finance products and Money Transfer Services.

Speaking on FirstBank’s participation at the 2018 Kaduna Trade Fair, the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney said: “FirstBank recognizes the economic impact of businesses participating in the conference, especially the SMEs, and we are committed to offering products and services that are designed to promote convenience and ease of business transactions to all our customers irrespective where they are at any point in time”.

FirstBank recently had over N1 trillion worth of transactions processed on its USSD, the 894 services, a feat that validates the bank’s industry leadership position and a confirmation of the customers’ confidence in the brand.

The bank was in 2017 also named the first financial institution in Nigeria and the West-Africa sub-region to issue 10 million payment cards to customers across the country.