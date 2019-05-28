Firstbank promotes awareness of cyber security with Fireside chat

Temitope Adebayo

Nigeria’s premier and leading financial services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that the fourth edition of its Fireside chat would hold on Friday, 31 May 2019 at its Digital Innovation Lab in Yaba, Lagos.

The topic, Cyber Security in Digital Payments, would be delivered by Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale (Co-Founder of Digital Encode), who is the guest speaker at the event. The FirstBank Fireside Chat had its inaugural edition in 2018 with Tosin Eniolorunda, Founder TeamApt Limited,

and subsequently with Ope Adeoye, Managing Partner, 2iLabs, and Bunmi Akinyemiju, MD, Venture Garden Group. The FirstBank Fireside Chat is a congregation of players in the technology and fintech ecosystem.

Lola Ekugo, Head of Digital Innovation Lab at First Bank of Nigeria, Limited explained that the FirstBank Fireside Chat is a public the conversation that convenes active players and influencers in the technology ecosystem in order to have thought-provoking discussions.

These discussions aim to reveal new perspectives on a range of discussion points with a view to pulling out genuinely relevant insights on trends and recent happenings in the industry.

The FirstBank Digital Lab is an innovation hub and workspace for stimulating innovative solutions to real-life challenges in the Financial services industry. The Lab will continue to serve as a platform for the bank to collaborate with start-ups looking to innovate around financial systems and create solutions for the Nigerian customer.

According to Chuma Ezirim, the Group Executive, E-Business and Retail Products at First Bank of Nigeria Limited; with the advent of the global village of today’s society, and the growing embrace of cashless transactions across the nook and cranny of the country;

the event’s topic is very timely and positioned to reinforce the awareness and education of our customers and Nigerians at large on the fundamentals of staying protected against cyber theft,

whilst promoting the seamless use and adaptation to FirstBank’s wide-range of technological driven payments products such as WhatsApp banking, FirstMobile, *894# USSD banking and FirstOnline.