FirstBank inaugurates virtual community for women

Barely two months after First Bank of Nigeria Limited celebrated the one year anniversary of FirstGem, its life style offering for women, the bank has announced the inauguration of a website specifically designed to build a virtual community of like-minded women in order to encourage interactions among them, whilst importantly focusing on key areas of interest, thus allowing women to engage with one another over shared passions, goals and life aspirations.

A Google Hangout webinar, to be hosted by Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, and Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, MD/CEO and Chairman respectively of First Bank of Nigeria Limited will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, February 21, 2018 by 12 noon to herald the launch of the FirstGem website, https://firstgem.firstbanknigeria.com.

Special guest panelists include JJ Omojuwa, Founder, The Omojuwa Foundation; Arese Ugwu, Founder, www.smartmoneyafrica.org, Best Selling Author, The Smart Money Woman.

The webinar session would be anchored by Aderonke Adebanjo, a broadcaster with Smooth FM.

Discussions will be ‘No Holds Barred’ ; and will centre on financial empowerment, advice on How to grow finances and career development, as well as staying ahead with a FirstGem account.

Among the numerous benefits of the FirstGem website include; it is designed to provide a community through which women, irrespective of where they are in Nigeria and abroad, are able to glean information on finances, wealth acquisition and management, receive business support, health, general lifestyle and exchange ideas with other women.

According to the Group Head, Products & Marketing Support, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Abiodun Famuyiwa, ”FirstBank is focused on creating opportunities that are instrumental to ensuring healthy financial decisions are made by women with a view to living their dreams and achieving fulfillment in not just their careers or business ventures but all areas of their lives”.

FirstGem is an account designed specifically to meet the needs of women, aged 18 years and above, targeted at a broad spectrum of women, working professionals, entrepreneurs or market women with a view to promoting their business through an array of benefits, from free business advisory services on business funding, specialized training on Business Development initiatives (online and physical), regular information or insights on business opportunities or openings in various sectors and industries, as well as mouth-watering discounts at merchant outlets (spas, salons, grocery stores) that offer lifestyle products and services, etc.