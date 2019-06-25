…Announces over N1trn processed fund through Agent Banking Network

Motolani Oseni

As part of efforts to further deepen financial inclusion in the country, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has increased its Firstmonie Agent Network to over 27,000 Agents almost all Local Government Areas across the country.

In line with the Financial Inclusion objectives of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to bring financial services closer to Nigerians, Firstmonie Agent Network is a unique channel designed by FirstBank to solve the challenge of access to financial services.

In order to achieve this, Firstmonie Agents are empowered with secured digital channels to provide basic financial services such as account opening, Cash-In, Cash-Out, Funds Transfer, Airtime top-up, and Bill payments to customers across the country.

The lender explained that through its Financial Inclusion drive has been making a very impressive impact on job creation, women and youth empowerment, and entrepreneurship development – fundamental pillars of overall economic development.

A Firstmonie Agent, Alhaji Bashir Aliyu Muhammad Rimin-Gado, operating from Rimin-Gado area in Kano State said, “I have been with Firstmonie since they started and I can say that it has been a life-changing experience, I have been able to build the trust of the communities around me, as many workers in my area have forgotten the last time they visited any bank branch for basic banking services.

I am a proud employer of labour and as a result, my staff are well paid and comfortable.

On the back of its drive to deepen inclusion through Agent Banking, FirstBank has also partnered with National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The (NURTW) partnership seeks to leverage the human traffic and commercial activities at various motor parks across the country to ease access to financial services.

First Bank is also in partnership with Azuri Technologies Limited, an off-grid power distribution company to make access to off-grid power easy, especially in rural communities, as well as other institutions, who are seeking to provide resources to cushion the effects of economic and social shocks on low-income individuals.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr Adesola Adeduntan “Our Firstmonie Agent Banking network, spread across the nook and cranny of the country, is a demonstration of our resolve to promoting financial inclusion and business in the country.