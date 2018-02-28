FirstBank CEO, Adesola Adeduntan named African Banker of the Year

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, the Managing Director/CEO of First Bank of Nigeria Limited & Subsidiaries, has been named the African Banker of the Year in the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award which took place in Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday, February 24, 2018. He was also inducted into the African Leadership CEOs Hall of Fame at the event.

Dr. Adeduntan’s emergence as the African Banker of the Year is in recognition of his commitment to the noble ethics of the banking profession, strict compliance to the CBN’s reforms in the Nigerian banking industry and the economic development of the nation, coupled with his exemplary leadership in and out of the boardroom.

The award is coming on the heels of series of nominations by the African Leadership Magazine, with focus on identifying and rewarding deserving individuals, corporate entities and governments who have excelled in leadership and entrepreneurship; proven versatility and public spiritedness laced with global best practice; contributed to a good human cause, as well as made remarkable achievements and unparalled contributions to global development.

Responding, Adeduntan thanked the management of African Leadership Magazine for the award, stating that the award would be a further inspiration for FirstBank to continue to partner with businesses committed to the socio-economic development of the African Continent. He also stated that FirstBank will remain committed to drive innovation and transformation in the banking industry both in Nigeria and in sub-Saharan Africa where the Bank has subsidiaries, whilst building a global brand that will positively impact on the financial services needs of all stakeholders. “We would keep up the momentum, resilience and flexibility to better meet growing customer expectations” he stated.