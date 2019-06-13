FirstBank bags multiple awards for promoting cashless transactions, others

Temitope Adebayo

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has in 2019, been conferred with multiple awards for promoting cashless transactions and financial inclusion in the country.

The awards, which cut across the banking industry, including recognition for its high transactional volume and leading role at promoting cashless transactions and financial inclusion in Nigeria.

The lender recently won two awards at the CBN Electronic Payments Incentive Scheme (EPIS) Efficiency Awards.

The awards are: Cashless Driver: Highest Volume in Bill Payments and Cashless Driver: Highest Transaction Volume in Real-Time Payments…

FirstBank was awarded the Best Private Bank in Nigeria 2019 by World Finance Magazine and Global Finance magazine.

The Bank also won the Bank of the Year in Nigeria 2019 and Best Financial Inclusion Program in Nigeria 2019 by International Investor and Best Banking Brand in Nigeria 2019 by Global Brands Magazine.

At the recently held Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards, the Bank bagged the Best Retail Bank in Nigeria as well as Best Process Automation Initiative, Application or Programme awards.

Global Banking and Finance Review named FirstBank the Best Retail Bank in Nigeria. while the Most Socially Responsible Bank – Nigeria award was bestowed on the Bank by International Finance Magazine.

Speaking on the awards, Mrs Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited said: “These awards reinforce our leading role in critical business segments and activities like brand reputation, financial inclusion, digitisation of financial services in the industry.

It is a great honour to the Bank and further proof that we are beyond comparison. The awards are dedicated to our customers who are the centre of our business.