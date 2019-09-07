Former housemates of the ‘double wahala’ Big Brother Naija season 3, Oluwabamike Olawunmi and Tope Adenibuyan, self-styled, Bam Bam and Teddy A, are tying the knots today.

The couple who announced their engagement on their Instagram page, last month, has attracted a lot of reactions and congratulatory messages on thier social media platforms.

Both were spotted at different locations on Friday celebrating their last day as singles.

See first photos of their traditional wedding currently holding in Ibese, Ilaro in Ogun State.