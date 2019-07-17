Motolani Oseni

An Abraka, Delta State based cement retailer, Benjamin Igherighe has emerged as the first grand prize winner in the ongoing Dangote bag of goodies promo, winning a brand new saloon car. The car was presented to him at a grand ceremony held in Warri, Delta State.

Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement plc, Engr. Joe Makoju congratulated the winner for becoming the first to emerge as the star prize winner and tasked the consumers to keep buying as there are numerous prizes to be won.

Customers from Warri, he said, “are always eager to buy our products and at the same time proffer solutions to challenges.”

Speaking on the loyalty of Warri customers, he said, “We are working on improving our services to you as loyalty here is one of the best and highest.

It is a mutual relationship like in a marriage, hence we are working hard to maintain the relationship.” He stated that Dangote Cement is seeking to attract and reward the final consumer of our products.

Marketing Director, Dangote Cement, Mrs Funmi Sanni, in her remarks, was full of appreciation for the consumers of Dangote Cement in Warri for their loyalty and support adding that the promo is ‘the more you buy, the more you win.’

In his opening remarks at the event, Regional Director, Dangote Cement, South South, Mr Godson Okoro said the bag of goodies promo is aimed at rewarding consumers who are the end-users of Dangote Cement products.

He commended the consumers for their loyalty and allegiance to the brand which has made the clear leading cement brand within Warri and its environs.

The Regional director employing the popular parlance, ‘Warri no de carry last’ noted that Warri and environs accounted for the first grand prize winner meaning that the city remains a special place.

The grand prize winner, Igherighe gave an emotional thank you speech to the chairman of Dangote Cement, Aliko Dangote and the cement company. In an emotion-laden voice, he said he has never won anything in life until now.

Giving an insight on how he became a winner, he said he bought a trailer load of cement from a distributor, Fibo Ventures and looked for loaders to offload the truck.

He stated that rainfall disturbed the offloading as the loaders dispersed, which made him hire two other loaders, remove his shirt and joined them in taking the cement bags into his store.

According to him, he took a position inside the truck and was transferring the bags to the loaders on the ground, in the process, three bags of cement got torn with one hanging on the railings of the vehicle.

In the process of scoping and rearranging the torn bags, a bag of goodies promo scratch card fell out, which he picked and placed inside his pocket.

He said, on scratching the card, I saw that I have won a saloon car. it was like a dream. I called the distributor and she said the promo is real. I appreciate Dangote. They are reliable.