First civilian governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande dies At 91

Benjamin Omoike

The first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, is dead.

He died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 91. One of his children confirmed his death today.

Jakande, a former journalist, became governor of Lagos State in Nigeria from 1979 to 1983, and later was Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha military regime.

His administration as governor of Lagos state is still revered for the massive infrastructural development recorded during his four-year stint, especially the numerous Jakande Estates built across many Local Governments in the State, as well as sterling investment in schools.

Jakande’s death comes just about a month after a former Military Governor of Lagos, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, also passed away.

