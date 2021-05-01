First Bank reconstitutes board in line with CBN directives

PHILIP CLEMENT, ABUJA

First Bank Nigeria Limited has reconstituted its board in line with the directives of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In a statement by the Bank, the reconstitution is with immediate effect for the smooth running of the financial institution.

Recall that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, in the evening of Thursday, April 29, sacked the entire members of the board of First Bank Holding and First Bank Nigeria Ltd.

Part of the statement reads: “We refer to the Central Bank of Nigeria Limited (CBN) pronouncement on the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

“Further to the press conference held by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele CON on Thursday, 29 April 2021, the Boards of FBN Holdings Plc and First Bank of Nigeria Limited were dissolved and reconstituted, pursuant to its power under Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.

“The Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited is now comprised as follows: Mr Tunde Hassan-Odukale – Chairman, Mrs Tokunbo Martins, Mr Uche Nwokedi, Mr Adekunle Sonola, Ms Isioma Ogodazi.

“Others are Mr Ebenezer Olufowose, Mr Ishaya Elijah B. Dodo, Dr Adesola Adeduntan FCA – Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Mr Gbenga Shobo – Deputy Managing Director, Dr Remi Oni – Executive Director, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim – Executive Director

“Dr Adesola Adeduntan has since resumed work as CEO in line with the directives of the CBN. We can confirm that the Bank is cooperating with the Central Bank of Nigeria and other regulators while the operations of the Bank are not hampered or hindered in any way and are running smoothly.”