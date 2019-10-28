The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has confirmed a fire incident which occurred at the Service headquarters in Abuja

Head of Communications and Servicom of the agency, Wahab Gbadamosi, in a statement yesterday, stated that the fire outbreak happened on Saturday.



Gbadamosi said some of the office equipment’s were affected, adding that investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause.

He said the fire incident affected the store, where old files are kept, located at the annex building of the service.

“There was a fire incident at the store, by Federal Inland Revenue Service, (FIRS), canteen located at Annex (1) office of the Service headquarters, No 15 Sokode Crescent, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja at about 5:10 PM on Saturday, 26th, October 2019,” the statement read.

“The fire affected the store by the FIRS canteen where disused/old computers awaiting disposal are often kept. Also burnt were envelopes, printing paper and stationeries.

“The FIRS hereby assures the general public that nothing critical to FIRS operations was affected. Officials of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service arrived the scene a couple of minutes after the fire began and worked with Security and Safety officers of the FIRS, to put out the fire within two hours.” The statement read.

“Tunde Fowler, executive chairman of the FIRS was said to have visited the scene of the fire incident for a first-hand assessment.

“Officials of the Federal Service Department has continued investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire incident”, he added.