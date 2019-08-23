Philip Clement

African Energy Chamber has expressed confidence that the newly appointed Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva will perform well in driving the nation’s petroleum sector.

The chamber in a release on Thursday believes that as a former governor of Bayelsa state and someone from the Niger Delta region, Sylva understands the core issues affecting Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, the call for better revenue management and distribution as well as the need for increased community involvement across Nigeria’s key oil regions.

“The appointment of a well-versed former governor with a demonstrated ability to work with different parties and a good understanding of the oil sector is a clear sign that Nigeria is serious about continuing its pace of reforms,” declared Nj Ayuk, executive chairman at the chamber and head of the Centurion Law Group.

“Africa’s biggest oil producer needs such an experienced figure to lead the industry and our continent into new heights,” Ayuk stated.

The African Energy Chamber pledged to continue working closely with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to pursue local content development, support the regionalization of Nigerian oil and service companies, and assist any foreign investors seeking to do business in Nigeria.

Sylva was a former governor of Bayelsa state and was appointed special assistant to Edmund Daukoru, the then minister of petroleum resources in 2002, which makes him no stranger in the petroleum sector.