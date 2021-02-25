Firm evolves mechanism to enhance gender development

An international trade and investment promotion firm, Compass Global Business Services, says it has evolved mechanisms to enhance gender development to achieve a safe and sustainable world.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Tokunbo Chiedu, made this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Chiedu said that the organisation was renowned for collaborating with its strategic partners to provide solutions that focus on global concerns, while promoting empowerment, driving inspiration, and encouraging learning and transformation.

According to him, the firm will hold a virtual edition of the global Female Leaders, and Entrepreneurs Conference (FLEC) from March 23 to 25.

“FLEC is designed to be a convergence to initiate powerful conversations with female leaders, around gender development and the pivotal role of gender balance.

“And diversity has to play in navigating the new normal, and particularly toward achieving a safe, and sustainable world for all.

“The overarching theme of the conference focusses broadly on gender development and innovation with emphasis on toolkits to innovate, survive and sustain in the post – pandemic recovery phase,” he said.

Chiedu said that the three days programme would explore the impact of women on the global scene by drawing on case studies of sustainable solutions, and best practices led, developed or owned by women.

READ ALSO: UN women, NDI advocate gender inclusiveness in Nigeria’s constitution review

He said that this would include compelling success stories from around the globe, with regards to progress being made by women across the spheres of government and policy, business, technology and within corporate organisations.

“A key driver of the FLEC platform is the need to foster new business opportunities, and to engage and strengthen networks in the process for the mutual benefits of the African continent, and the rest of the world,” he said.

Chiedu said that the event would have 30 female leaders, across multiple sectors representing six countries, and four continents to brainstorm and chart a positive course for the audience.

He, however, advised the public to register free of charge for the life-transforming programme through the company’s website.