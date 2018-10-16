Firm drags CNS Ibas to Court over N3.9m debt

Symbols and Flags firm has dragged the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas to court over the inability of the Nigerian Navy authority to pay N3,930,000.00 million owned Symbols & Flags, a private firm that services the Navy.

When the matter came up yesterday before the Wuse District Court Abuja on Monday, the plaintiff lawyer, Cyril Opara told Magistrate Elizabeth None Wonni that the matter was mentioned. The defendants have been duly served and he did not know why they are absent. He explained that the matter was slated for mention on 10 the October 2018 but the Court did not sit.

In bench ruling the Magistrate ordered that a fresh hearing notice be served on the Chief of the Naval Staff and the Nigerian Navy who are the defendants and adjourned it till 19th October 2018 for mention.

The plaintiff stated in document before the Court that some time in 2014 the Nigerian Navy awarded it a contract for the supply of Nautical Flag Poles / Mast Indoor Flag Stands and Special Flags under Contract Ref: NHQ 020 / 343 / LOG / VOL.V1/704 .

The firm supplied the items and the defendants realised the 3 sets of ISS Fiber- Glass Nautical Masts would require installation by expert and they asked the firm to install it.

Based on the oral instruction of former CNS Vice Admiral Dele Ezeoba the installation were carried at Nigerian Navy Headquarters Abuja, Navy House, Niger Barracks Abuja and Navy House, Ikoyi Lagos.

The plaintiff said all efforts to get the Navy authority to pay the sum for the supply and work done have proof abortive including series of meeting between the firm chief executive officer and some naval officers.

The firm had therefore asked the District Court for order directing the defendants to pay it the sum of the contract, 10 percent interest on the sum and N300,000 as cost for litigation.