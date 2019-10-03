The faculty of Education, University of Ibadan, on Wednesday night, experienced a fire outbreak that destroyed the common room of the faculty.

The University Director of Communication, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo, who confirmed the incident, affirmed that no lost was lost.

He said, “Yes, I can confirm to you that there was a fire incident last night.

“However, contrary to the insinuations that the whole faculty was engulfed in fire, it is not true as the incident only affected the common room of the faculty.

“The affected room was completely razed as we couldn’t lay hands on anything after the incident.

“We thank God that no life was lost.”

Oladejo appreciated the Oyo State Fire Service for helping the campus firemen to put out the fire, from spreading beyond the affected area.

Punch reports that the management of the University of Ibadan linked the Wednesday night fire incident at the Faculty of Education of the campus to a power surge.

They said the power surge was further triggered by a cooking gas in the common room.

Equipment for social interaction and networking by teaching and non-teaching staff members were completely razed in the resulting fire outbreak.