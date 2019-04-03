Fire razed down NYSC Sokoto Camp

Tom Okpe, Abuja

Properties worth millions of Naira including original credentials of Corps members were destroyed after an inferno broke out at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Sokoto State.

Daily Times learnt that the fire started during the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 3 while the corps members were outside the building preparing for their morning activities, while the cause of the incident is not accertained at the time of this report.

However, it was revealed that the inferno was orchestrated by an electrical defect that led to a surge in the premises.

The corp members who rushed back to their base to see how to put out the inferno were rendered helpless as they lamented that their original credentials might have been consumed by the inferno.

The inferno was said to be put under control by men of the state Fire Service accordingly.