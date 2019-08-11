Chioma Joseph

Five children from same family were burnt to death following a fire incident at Abagbo village, Takwa-Bay, Lagos.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the children, Folake Ogundiya,13, Abigail Ogundiya, 8, Daniel Bakare, 6, Chidima Achomye, 4, Nnamdi Achomye, 2, and one-year-old Khadijat Bakare, were left in the care of a neighbour, Suliat, by their mother, Florence Asoye, last Tuesday at 6:30pm.

Suliat who also had to run an errand had locked up the children in the room and left. Asoye had returned home at 10:30pm, only to find her room completely raised down by fire.

Although the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the five children were burnt beyond recognition.

Speaking on the incident in a press statement issued on Sunday, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala said, the police were investigating the case.

Bala said, “ On Wednesday, at 10:30pm, the Takwa-Bay Police Station received an information that there was a fire incident at Abagbo Village, Takwa-Bay on Tuesday, which claimed the lives of five children from the same family.

“ A team of Detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer visited the scene. In the mother’s statement, she stated that, she left home to Takwa-Bay Jetty, only to come back to see her room completely raised down by fire.

“ She also said that she left her children in the care of Suliat, but Suliat locked the children in the room and left to unknown destination. The children burnt beyond recognition.”