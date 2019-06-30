Fire on Sunday destroyed 150MVA transformer belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) at the 330/132/33KVA sub-station along Sapele Road, Benin City.

A staff of TCN, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the fire started at about 8 am on Sunday morning, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet known.

An eyewitness, Osaigbovo Ikponmwosa, told newsmen that the transformer exploded at 8 am igniting the fire.

Ikponmwosa said: “We have been here since the fire started and the state fire service is not here to help curtail the spread of the fire.”

According to Ikponmwosa, it is a pity that TCN sub-station in Edo state that controls more than two states does not have its own fire fighting equipment in case of fire outbreak like this.