Fire guts popular market in Kaduna — Daily Times Nigeria

Goods worth several millions of Naira have been destroyed by fire at a popular electronic store along the Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna.

The fire which started at about 11 am on Friday, also affected a media production outfit.

Cloud of smoke from a fire incident that gutted this electronic shop along Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna.

People helping to salvage goods from being destroyed by the fire from the shop.

The fire whose cause is not known was believed to have started from a kitchen close to the electronic shop.

This media production outfit is just behind the store where the fire began.

According to the manager, the audio studio of the outfit is affected, as well as other houses close to the shop.

The Federal and State Fire Services were seen to be working hard to bring the situation under control.

The State Emergency Management Agency said measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of persons.

Although no life was lost, the authorities said, they will investigate the cause of the fire.

They have also advised Nigerians to take precautionary measures to prevent fire outbreaks.