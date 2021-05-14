Fire guts INEC office in Enugu

By Moses Oyediran, Enugu

A fire outbreak has occurred at the Independent National Electoral Commissions (INEC) office in Obollo Afor in Udenu local government area of Enugu state.

The fire incident which occurred late Thursday night destroyed part of the commission’s building and consumed several office equipment and vital documents.

The cause of the fire outbreak could not be ascertained however unconfirmed sources attributed the outbreak to electric power surge.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the fire outbreak which occurred at the INEC office in Obollo Afor noting that it has commenced full investigation into the incident.

The State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, ASP Daniel Ndukwe stated this in a statements made available to newsmen on Friday in Enugu.

He said: “Following a distress call at Udenu Police Divisional Headquarters of Enugu State Command on 13/05/2021 at about 2140hrs, alleging that there was fire outbreak at the Obollo-Afor Office of the Independence National Electoral Commission, NEC, in Udenu L.G.A. of the State, Operatives attached to the Division immediately raced to the place, while contacting Fire Service Office in the area to promptly put out the fire.

According to him, “Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire, which was eventually put out before it could spread to other offices around the building, through the combined efforts of the State Fire Service, the Police and law-abiding citizens, may have been caused by power surge due to sudden power supply to the building.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has launched thorough investigation to further ascertain the actual cause of the fire outbreak and damages incurred.”