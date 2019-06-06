Fire destroys relief materials meant for IDPs in Maiduguri

An early morning inferno on Wednesday destroyed relief materials worth millions of Naira at the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative’s (PCNI) warehouse, Baga Road in Maiduguri, Borno state.

The fire which started at about 6.00 am destroyed about 400 mattresses, a vehicle and other items stored in the warehouse.

However, men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the police, fire service and residents in the area assisted in putting out the fire.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Borno state Fire Service, Ambursa Pindar, who confirmed the incident, said that a fire truck was deployed to the scene.

Pindar said that the fire destroyed some property, including a jeep that was abandoned in the warehouse, stressing that no life was lost, neither did anyone sustain injury.

“We could not ascertain the cause of the fire because nobody was present at the time of the incident. No security men, nobody was present,” he said.

He said that machines and equipment belonging to the Maiduguri Flour Mills, owners of the warehouse were also not affected, saying that only the part being utilised by PCNI was affected by the fire.

Also, Head of Media and Communications PCNI, Alkasim Abdulkadir, when contacted said he was yet to be briefed on the incident by its office in Maiduguri.