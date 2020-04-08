Hajia Lami Fintiri, the wife of the Adamawa state governor has begun the distribution of food items to vulnerable people in the state to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The distribution of food items to 1,000 households in the state was flagged- off on Wednesday in Yola.

Gov. Fintiri, who was represented by Dr. Hasiruna Amos, said that the intervention was to assist the less privileged in the society.

“The food intervention is meant to bring succour to the vulnerable during this critical period of COVID-19 stay at home order.

“The intervention is targeting 1,000 households across the 21 local government areas of the state,” the governor’s wife said.

She said that the spirit behind the gesture was to complement government’s efforts in reducing the hardship faced by the goverment’s lockdown directive to curb the spread of the virus.

A beneficiary, Madam Aisha Haruna from Luggere ward in Yola North Local Government Area thanked the wife of the governor for the intervention.

Haruna said that the food items would go a long way in cushioning the effects of the lockdown.

Items distributed include rice, noodles and cooking oil.