Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has called on intending pilgrims from the state to dedicate a special day and time to pray for peace and stability of the nation while in holy land.

Gov. Fintiri made the call at the farewell reception for the intending pilgrims at the hajj camp in Yola.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Seth Crowther, said Nigeria needs special prayers for peace, stability and economic growth.

He warned the pilgrims to abide by the rules and regulations of Saudi Arabia and to avoid any action that can tarnish the image and integrity of their state and country.

In his address, the Emir of Mubi, Alhaji Abubakar Isa, advised the pilgrims to be good ambassadors while in the holy land.

“You are travelling to the holy land to perform one of the pillars of Islam (hajj), therefore, it is a big task on you to fear Almighty Allah and perform the worship as enshrined.

“You should organise and respect yourselves and avoid any act that can disgrace your country,’’ Emir Isa said.

Executive Secretary, Adamawa state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Umar Bobboi, said all arrangements have been completed to transport the first batch of intending pilgrims from the state.

“Today, the first batch of 2019 pilgrims from Adamawa would be taken by air to Saudi Arabia. The total and final number of pilgrims from Adamawa to perform this year hajj is 1, 692,’’ Bobboi said.

He warned that any female pilgrim found to be pregnant would not be allowed to perform the hajj.