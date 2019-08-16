Travel Management Company (TMC), Finchglow Travels, has emphasized the need to embrace technology and to upgrade the operations of travel agencies in the country as it trained trade partners in Abuja recently.

This is just as Finchglow Travels opened another branch in Abuja to provide customers with ease of access to the organization.

Focused on the theme: “Collaboration to Achieving Results,” the training is aimed at educating trade partners on the latest trends and technologies in the business, as well as how to maximize these opportunities into profitability.

Group Chief Operating Officer, Finchglow Travels (GCOO), Mr Ezekiel Ikotun, in his opening remark says: “Finchglow Travels has been in existence since 2006, we have seen the ups and downs of this business without forgetting the days of BSP, yet we are thankful that we are here today.

We understand that it takes courage to remain in this business starting from the operating environment to many other areas which have unfortunately led to the extinction of many renowned travels agencies.”

“Based on this reason, at Finchglow Travels, we decided to show our trade partners what we know. The purpose for organizing today’s trade partners’ forum is to foster business sustainability for our trade partners.

We recognize your influence in our businesses and we can’t deny that your efforts have been remarkable. We want this to continue; hence we set up this forum to educate you”, he added.

While delivering a lecture on the latest trends in the industry, Mr Ikotun spoke of the New Distribution Capability (NDC), a travel industry-supported program launched by IATA for the development and market adoption of a new, XML-based data transmission standard (NDC Standard).

He urged agencies to embrace it the moment the NDC is activated in Nigeria as it will enhance communications between airlines and travel agents.

Remarkably, Mr Ikotun also announced the launch of Finch Trade PartnerPlus, a platform that allows the trade partners to be able to enjoy feature-rich tailored travel products and services to help trade partners enhance existing product and service portfolio and achieve incremental growth.

Speaking of the benefits, he notes: “Finchglow Travels Trade PartnerPlus offers generous PoS commission, comprehensive product training, sales & technical support.

The benefits are: Ticket Quotes and Sales Support, Technical Support, Promotions and Giveaways, Product Discounts, FamTrip, Issuing Right/RTS and a lot more.”

To commemorate with Finchglow Travels and to as well help in educating travel agents on the latest technologies, fare rules and packages, the event had representatives from Amadeus; one of the major Global Distribution System (GDS) service providers.

Also in attendance were representatives from RwandAir, Ethiopian Airlines and Emirates who supported the event with giveaways like laptops, tickets and monetary rewards.

Meanwhile, Ms Abiola Omosini, Head of BTA, Nigeria, CWA & Angola, Amadeus; while speaking at the event also urged the travel agencies present at the event and in Nigeria as a whole to move their focus from just air travel to other services like hotels, tours, cruises etc.

Finchglow Travels has opened yet another branch in Abuja. The new office which is located at Suite A29 Shakir Plaza, Michika Street, Area 11 Garki, Abuja, will provide customers with ease of access to the organization.

In celebrating this the feat, the Managing Director Finchglow Travels; Mr Bankole Bernard says: “We are thankful to God for allowing us to achieve this, we will however not stop at this, we will continue to work harder and focus on the vision of expanding to other regions of this prestigious country.”