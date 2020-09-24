Finance minister swears in securities tribunal chairman



By Philip Clement, Abuja



The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has sworn-in the newly appointed chairman of the Investments and Securities Tribunal, Amos Azi.

READ ALSO: Food Prices are rising – Finance Minister replies Presidency



Ahmed also swore in Smart Osemwemge as a member of the Tribunal in Abuja.



Mrs. Ahmed said the appointment for chairman was for first term of five years, while that of the member, Mr. Osemwemge was for a second term of four years.



She said the Investments and Securities Tribunal had in the past five years suffered some setbacks due to mismanagement, called for cooperation among members to enable the Tribunal carry out its duties effectively.



She also urged the members to work towards stabilizing the Tribunal to sanitizing the capital market and boost investors confidence.

The newly appointed Chairman, Amos Azi on behalf of other members promised to continue to take the Investments and Securities Tribunal to greater heights.



High point of the event was taking of oath by Amos Azi and Smart Osemwemge which was witnessed by the Director General of Securities and Exchange Commission, Alhaji Lamido Yuguda.



The Investments and Securities Tribunal is an independent and specialized judicial body established to interpret and adjudicate on all capital market and investments civil disputes.