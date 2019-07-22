By Agency report

England’s Prince George marks his sixth birthday today, July 22.

To celebrate the day the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released three new portraits of the cute royal on Sunday.

Two of the photos show George posing in the garden of the family’s Kensington Palace home, while a third shot was taken while the little one was on holiday with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

All of the photos were taken outside by Middleton, who shared earlier this year how much George and Charlotte love the outdoors.