Finally, Okorocha hands over to Ihedioha

Val Okara, Owerri

About nine days after Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State was sworn in as governor of the state, the immediate past Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has finally handed over the activities of his government to him.

The handover ceremony took place at the cabinet office of the Secretary to the state Government, Hon. Uche Onyeaguocha.

The former Principal Secretary to the immediate past governor, Emeka Duru said that he was directed by Okorocha to present the handover notes following request by Governor Ihedioha.

He said, “We are here to submit the hand over notes from the immediate past governor as directed by His Excellency Emeka Ihedioha and I hereby present it to you sir”.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff to government House , Chief Chris Okewulonu said that the late handover by Okorocha violates the rules of Administration.

Meanwhile, Ihedioha has approved the constitution of a 7-man Committee to review appointments, recruitments, carried out between March 11 to May ,28 by the immediate past governor in line with the Resolution of the State House of Assembly.

a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor , Chibuike Onyeukwu, disclosed that the 7 -Man Committee will review all recent appointments carried out by the immediate past governor between March 11 and May 28 in line with the resolution of the State Assembly last week.

According to him ” The committee which is headed by Chief Okey Anyanwu is to evaluate the recent appointments of Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries, Solicitor General, Accountant-General, and Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments.

The committee is also to examine all staff recruitment, command promotions, transfers and secondments of officers without following due process from 2015 to date, applying the Public Service Rules and Regulations.

Daily Times recalls that Ihedioha had on Monday gave his last warning for hand over from Okorocha.

Ihedioha, who spoke during the swearing in office, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Uche Onyeagucha and Chief of Staff, Chris Okewulonu gave an order to the Permanent Secretary, and Head of Service, under Okorocha, to quickly prepare all the necessary documents and hand them over to the SSG, and Chief of Staff, before tomorrow’s midnight.