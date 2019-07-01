

Our Reporter

Embattled Senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo has stepped down as pastor of the church

Fatoyinbo’s action is in reaction to the pressure on him by the public due to allegations by Busola Dakolo, wife of gospel music sensation, that he repeatedly raped her about 20 years ago when her family members worship in COZA.

In a twit Monday morning the pastor wrote “The past few days have been sobering for me. I have taken time to pray and seek spiritual counsel from Christian leaders around the world, who feel very concerned about the ongoing reports in the media. I have solicited their guidance on actions, I should take that are honouring to our Lord Jesus Christ and the work, he has called me to do.

“Drawing from their counsel and that of the leadership of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly and owing to my love for God’s word and sacred honour of my calling, I have decided to take a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church,” he said.

Continuing Fatoyinbo said “Although it would break my heart to tatters to stay a day without doing ministry, I believe it is the right thing to do at this time. It is in the interest of the flock of Christ that issues concerning me do not become distraction to their worship of their Lord.

“This step enables me to submit to the concern of my spiritual mentors as they consider all the issues that have been raised against me.

“My confidence in the Lord remains unwavering. Though I do not understand all that is happening, I trust the Lord to lead and guide me, one step at a time. Kindly pray for me and the congregation of COZA as we seek the face of the Lord during these turbulent times. Thank you and God bless you,” he concluded.

On Sunday, hundreds of activists, musicians, actors and actresses were joined by many young people, in a protest against the pastor.

The protesters who carried many placards decided however to mass a few meters to the church where they chanted songs, demanding that Biodun Fatoyinbo step down as pastor of the church. They also condemned rape, saying it was a crime too much to be overlooked, calling on the authorities to arrest and bring him to justice.

“Hold your pastor to account,” “No rape in the church,” “We are all Busola,” “Shame on rapist pastor,” among others, were some of the write-ups on their posters.

Although neither pastor Biodun nor any member of his church came outside to address the protester, Daily Times learnt that he told members of the church that elders were already looking into the matter.

We also were reliably informed that he announced the cancellation of the annual “Seven Days of Glory”, as part of response to the allegation.