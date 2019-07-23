…Ngige, Malami, Lai Mohammed, Onu, Shirika, Fashola, Amaechi return

…Keyamo, Silva, Akpabio, Alasoadura, Aregbesola, Saraki, Tallen make list

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Almost two months into the inauguration of the 9th session of the 4th republic, President Muhammadu Buhari forwarded to the Senate for confirmation names of 43 persons selected across the 36 states of the federation as cabinet ministers.

Returned are; Dr. Chris Ngige, Abubakar Malami, Lai Mohammed, Ogbonnaya Onu, Babatunde Fashola, Rotimi Amaechi, Adamu Adamu and Hadi Shirika, all former ministers in Buhari’s first term

Making surprise appearance on the list are, the spokesperson of Buhari’s campaign, Barrister Festus Keyamo, immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom state, Senator Godswill Akpabio, imnediate past governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, former deputy governor of Plateau State, Paullen Tallen, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, Chief Timpre Silva and junior sister to immediate past Senate President, Mrs. Gbemisola Saraki.

Others include Senator Adeleke Mamora from Lagos state, a deputy nation chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, an Executive Commissioner of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Sunday Dare and executive chairman of the Pension Transition Administrative Department (PTAD), Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor.