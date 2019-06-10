Finally, Buhari accepts Justice Onoghen’s resignation

…Writes acting CJN on appointment of 5 Supreme Court Justifies

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Muhammadu buhari has finally accepted the voluntary retirement from service of Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria, effective from May 28, 2019.

The President thanked Justice Onnoghen for his service to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best of retirement life.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this on Sunday.

Justice Onnoghen was suspended on January 25 2019 by President Buhari over an allegation of corruption and on Thursday, April 4, the embattled CJN resigned from office but his resignation was not acknowledged by the Presidency.

Onnoghen was reported to have sent his resignation letter to the President on Thursday April 4, 2019 barely 24 hours after the National Judicial Council concluded investigating him for various allegations of misconduct.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has written the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Tanko Muhammad, on the appointment of additional five Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The President wrote: ‘‘Pursuant to the provisions of Section 230(2) A&B of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I am pleased to request that you initiate in earnest the process of appointing additional five Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to make the full complement of 21 Justices as provided by the aforementioned provisions of the Constitution.

‘‘This is in line with the Government’s Agenda of repositioning the Judiciary in general and Supreme Court in particular for greater efficiency, with a view to reducing the backlogs of appeals pending at the Supreme Court.

‘‘Please accept, your Lordship, the assurances of my highest regards.’’