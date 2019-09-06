The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has concluded plans to hold its rescheduled 46th Annual General Meeting/Congress at the Orchid Hotel, Lekki/Ajah, Lagos, on 20 and 21 September 2019.

This was announced in a statement signed by AAN Publicity Secretary, Jenkins Alumona and made available to newsmen recently in Lagos.

The AGM/Congress, which was scheduled to hold in July in Asaba, Delta state was rescheduled due to circumstances beyond the Association’s control.

The theme for this year’s AGM/Congress remains “The War Within: Solutions for Survival”.

President of the Association, Mr Ikechi Odigbo reiterated that the Association aims to use the AGM as a platform to engage in intellectual and critical discourse on the challenges facing the business and practice of Advertising in Nigeria and advocate unorthodox solutions in rebuilding and rebranding the industry.

Chairman of the Events Planning Committee, Mr Doyin Adewumi, disclosed that the Association will invite its distinguished senior members to lead the discourse on the theme. He further stated that the impact of the discourse will be beneficial to delegates and members of the Association.

To underscore the importance of the AGM, the Association has invited Mr Jimi Awosika, Vice Chairman, Troyka Holdings, as a keynote speaker. Panellists will include, Mr. Steve Babaeko, Group CEO, X3M Ideas; Mrs Chizor Malize, CEO, Brandzone LLC; and Mr Igbo Amadi-Obi, CEO, BBDO.

Adewunmi also revealed that in recognition of meritorious service, some senior members will be honoured and given special recognition awards at the AGM/Congress.

The Association’s AGM is always a major event in the nation’s marketing communications calendar and it always attracts overwhelming local and foreign coverage.

Captains of the industry and top business leaders and policymakers within and outside the marketing communication industry are expected at the AGM.