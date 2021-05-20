Film director, 47, murdered by his parents in an ‘honour killing’ for not getting married

Babak Khorranmdin, a well-known Iranian film director, was allegedly murdered by his family in an honour killing row over his refusal to marry.

Following a ‘honour killing’ for refusing to marry, Khorranmdin’s body parts were found in a suitcase and bins outside his parents’ home in Iran.

Babak Khorranmdin, a London-based film producer, was sedated and dismembered, and his body parts were found in bins and a suitcase after he returned from London on Sunday, May 16, according to iranwire.com.

According to the Rokna news agency, his father confessed to the murder after he and his wife were apprehended in Ekbatan, west Tehran.

“Because of the disputes we had, I sedated him this morning (Sunday) by giving him anaesthetics, then stabbed him to death,” his father allegedly said. Then, with my mom, I dismembered his body and tossed it in the nearest trash can on the street.”

According to reports, the Tehran Police Station discovered signs of the murder while searching the family’s house.

After the news broke, tributes have been pouring in from friends who knew Mr Khorramdin through his work and studies in UK cinema.

He moved to London a year after receiving a master’s degree in cinema from the University of Tehran’s Faculty of Fine Arts in 2009.

The honour killing has “shocked the world,” according to Iran International TV.

“I believe Babak Khorramdin’s horrific death is just the latest example of a long pattern of domestic violence that we have seen in Iran,” said Iran International TV Middle East Analyst and Editor Jason Brodsky.

“It comes after the tragic death of Ali Fazeli Monfared, who was murdered by his family after they discovered he was gay. Not to mention the case of Romina Ashfrafi, a 14-year-old girl who was beheaded in an honour killing by her father last year.

“Despite a child protection law being passed in 2020 in Iran, honour killings and domestic violence continue more broadly, and this is an area the international community needs to address with Iran.”