Fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Women and Child.

My voice my equal future, despite all challenges of the Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Nigeria and the world at large. Violence against women is a violation of women’s human rights, no matter when, where, or how it takes place. There are many forms of Gender-Based Violence against women and child, which have many health consequences for women and their children.

The international day of the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Child focuses on generating awareness of the impact that violence and abuse have on women and children, and the social framework of our society. The campaign starts on November 25th (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) and ends on 10th December every year (International Human Rights Day).

READ ALSO: Nigerian Women Are Fronting a System of Change



It was started by activist at the inaugural women’s global leadership institute in 1991 and continue to be coordinated each year by the Women’s Global Leadership Institute.

Gender Based Violence (GBV) in gender inequality, continues to be one of the notable human right violations within all societies. Both female and male experience Gender Based Violence but majority of victims tends to be in women and child



Has violence in women increased since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic ?

GBV

We focus on the types of violence being muttered out to the female gender; rape, female circumcision early marriage etc. These are some of the domestic violence that have plagued the female gender in our society.

During health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic, violence against women tends to increase. Reports from across the world suggest a significant increase in domestic violence cases related.

Why should I care about violence against women and child ?

Violence in women and child

Violence in women and child tends to result to physical, mental, sexual and reproductive health problems, including sexually transmitted infections, HIV, and unwanted pregnancies. violence against women can result to death also

This negative impact tends to affect the wellbeing of the women and child throughout the rest of their life. the risks of violence that women and their children faced during the current COVID-19 crisis cannot be ignored rather be tackled.

In todays world, we must acknowledged the Gender-Based Violence effect to all women and girls worldwide in every aspect of their life. Whether at home, school, community or at work or beyond

We cannot go any longer tolerating the attitudes that leads to this sort of violence. We must call out the perpetrators and support the victims in every way.

What can I do



Gender-Based Violence

16 days Activism against Gender-Based Violence lets take a close look at the path that lies between justice and a victim survivor of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

Take action during this year 16 days Activism against Gender-Based Violence by supporting women and girl survivors of violence to stay safe and free of violence and also increase awareness on Gender-Based Violence in women and child and also share knowledge and innovate victims to speak. We need to use our voice for our right. Let’s speak up, our voice counts. let the change start with you.