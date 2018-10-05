FIFA welcome back NFF’s Amaju Pinnick

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), has formally ‘welcomed’ the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Melvin Pinnick back to the fold of its elite Football Family.

This is after Pinnick’s re-election as NFF President at the Elective Congress in Katsina on 20th September.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) released the following statement:

“This is a tradition after every member of a FIFA committee is elected or re-elected into position in his country’s FA or confederation.”

“At the meeting of one of FIFA’s most influential panels in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday, 1st October 2018 (Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions, of which Pinnick is member), the Nigerian received a special thumbs-up from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.”

“It would be recalled that in the city of Katsina, an overwhelming majority of members of the Nigerian Football Congress endorsed Pinnick for a fresh four–year term.”

“On Sunday, 30th September 2018, the NFF supremo was formally inaugurated as 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football, taking his place beside CAF President Ahmad at the 12th CAF Extra-Ordinary General Assembly in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.”