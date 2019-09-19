The FIFA presiden, Gianni Infantino said the ban on women attending soccer matches in Iran is “unacceptable”.

The head of football’s world governing body said in a statement that FIFA’s position is “clear and firm” and that women “have to be allowed” into football stadiums in the country.

Iran’s ban on women attending sports stadiums was put in place shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Infantino’s call comes shortly after the death of Sahar Khodayari, a female fan who set herself on fire after she was denied access to a soccer stadium in Tehran which sparked anger both in Iran and across the world.

Infantino said in a statement. “I am hopeful that the Iranian Federation and the Iranian authorities were receptive to our repeated calls to address this unacceptable situation,”.

“I contacted them several times in the recent past and so has the FIFA administration. We have a delegation of FIFA members in Iran at the moment and I am looking forward to hearing good news from them.

“We understand there are steps and processes that need to be taken before this is done in a proper and safe way but now is the moment to change things and FIFA is expecting positive developments starting in the next Iran home match in October.”

In June, FIFA sent a letter to the FFIRI, requesting a timeline that would allow women to be able to buy tickets for World Cup qualifiers, Reuters reported.

Iran’s men’s national team takes on Cambodia in a World Cup qualifying game on October 10.