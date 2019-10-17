Football’s governing body, FIFA will pay salary to Francis Uzoho during his spell on the sidelines.



The Deportivo de La Coruña-owned goalkeeper could be out of action for a minimum of six months after suffering a fracture of the meniscus and the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Brazil on Sunday.

The Brazil vs Nigeria friendly is recognized by FIFA as it was played on a date on the FIFA international match calendar and both teams did not field more than six substitutes each.

Under FIFA’s Club Protection Programme, clubs whose players suffer injuries whilst on international duty are compensated and the maximum daily compensation has been set at €20,548.

The compensation payable is based solely on the fixed salary that the club pays directly to the player as his employer and the temporary total disablement (TTD) suffered by the player has to prevent him from representing his club for more than 28 days before a claim can be processed.

The 20-year-old Uzoho is expected to undergo surgery in Spain in the coming days.

Also Cyprus side Omonia Nicosia is in the market for a new goalkeeper after injury to Francis Uzoho in the friendly match between the Super Eagles and Brazil in Singapore on Sunday

According to www.omonoianews.com, the situation has left the club with only third choice goalkeeper Charalambos Kyriakides for their league game against leaders Anorthosis on Sunday.

“The two goalkeepers of a team being injured in their national assignment, and even the same day, are something unprecedented.

“It is not only that Uzoho and Panayi were injured, but also that they suffered the worst damage they could possibly suffer, and logically we will not see them again in the season. The team is running to replace them ahead of Sunday’s game,” the website said.

Uzoho is expected to be out for at least six months as a result of the injury.